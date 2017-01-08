Newsvine

Don Overton

About A fool will be trying to make the Oval Office a throne room Articles: 93 Seeds: 3852 Comments: 29795 Since: Mar 2011

The reasons we don't study gun violence the same way we study infections - The Washington Post

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Don Overton View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Sun Jan 8, 2017 3:15 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Three decades ago, a pair of researchers wrote in one of the country's leading medical journals about a common cause of death and injury in the United States that received very little federal funding.

“A thorough review of research awards for 1983 failed to identify a single research project on the topic of firearm injuries,” the authors wrote after scouring a database of the research funded by the National Institutes of Health.

Meanwhile, they noted that cholera, diphtheria, polio, congenital rubella syndrome and rabies had, collectively, received 19 research awards from NIH. There were 17 cases of any of those diseases in the United States in 1982 and nine deaths; in contrast, gun injuries caused 33,000 deaths and were estimated to have caused close to 200,o00 injuries.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor