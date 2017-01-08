The reasons we don't study gun violence the same way we study infections - The Washington Post

Three decades ago, a pair of researchers wrote in one of the country's leading medical journals about a common cause of death and injury in the United States that received very little federal funding.

“A thorough review of research awards for 1983 failed to identify a single research project on the topic of firearm injuries,” the authors wrote after scouring a database of the research funded by the National Institutes of Health.

Meanwhile, they noted that cholera, diphtheria, polio, congenital rubella syndrome and rabies had, collectively, received 19 research awards from NIH. There were 17 cases of any of those diseases in the United States in 1982 and nine deaths; in contrast, gun injuries caused 33,000 deaths and were estimated to have caused close to 200,o00 injuries.