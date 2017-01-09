How to Survive the TRUMPOCALYPSE and Build a Better America in 2017 – The Only New Year's Resolution that Could Actually Make America Better

Will we let America become a suicide vest strapped to the entire globe put there by a deranged apocalyptic evangelical cult in thrall to a megalomaniac fool? Make a New Year’s resolution that matters: De-convert a white evangelical today.

White Evangelical America must be rescued. Without white evangelicals voting for the party of lust, greed, infamy and chaos that Trump represents he would not have come close to becoming president.

Why did they vote for him? What can we do about it?

Simply put white evangelical America is a force rooting for chaos and disintegration on a par with Islamic extremists and terrorists. One group blows people up. The other group blew up America’s future with a frivolous and stunningly stupid vote.

Islamic extremism is a temporary plague. White American evangelicals will be here to deform America and eventually destroy us if they’re not repudiated rolled back and de-fanged as an evil force for global destruction.