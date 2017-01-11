Trump's Plan Is to Govern by Cyber Distraction

Trump will cyberbully people for defending a free press or for condemning his juvenile and malicious mockery of disabled people to distract us from the actual business of governing.



Trump is showing us how he intends to “govern.” He will cyberbully people for defending a free press or for condemning his juvenile and malicious mockery of disabled people to distract us from the actual business of governing. I call it governance by cyber distraction. On occasion, his spin-mistress, Kellyanne Conway will come to his defense, claiming that what we know is good is, in Trump speak, the worst instincts in people.

When Trump indulges in a cyber tantrum, he is always up to no good. Certainly, the inherent repulsiveness of his habitual cyber bullying is bad enough, but as the day Trump invades the White House gets closer, preparations are being made for confirmation hearings.

The cyber bullying is the shiny bauble to divert attention from the fact that Trump’s nominees are ill-suited for their positions and are uncooperative when it comes to disclosing the required materials for confirmation hearings. It’s a repeat of Trump’s refusal to release his tax returns