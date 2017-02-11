The Resistance: E. KY Tells Nazis to @!$%# Off and Die

They may have given the Orange Loser 80 percent of their votes, but they're not tolerating this shit.

James Bruggers at the Courier:

Southeast Kentucky residents are organizing two rallies in opposition to white nationalists who have chosen to come to Pike and Floyd counties to recruit new members and hold their own demonstration.

The Unity for a Diverse Appalachia rally will be April 28 from 5-8 p.m. at Jenny Wiley State Park to counter an announced gathering there by white-power groups.

"This hateful group plans to hold a dinner on the night of April 28 (at the state park) and we plan on being there to remind them that their ideologies are not welcome among our people," a Facebook event page said.

Then the next day, the Rally for Equality and American Values will "hopefully far eclipse anything that the neo-Nazis bring to Pikeville," said Christian Tyler Marcum, a Pikeville resident and medical student at the University of Pikeville. "We're going to show the state, and the country, that these people do not reflect Kentucky values."