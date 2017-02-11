BANNON FAVORABLY INVOKES WRITINGS OF NAZI SYMPATHIZER; AN OBAMA STAFFER WAS PILLORIED FOR MUCH LESS

In The New York Times, Jason Horowitz tells us about the pro-Nazi Italian writer Steve Bannon apparently takes seriously:

Those trying to divine the roots of Stephen K. Bannon’s dark and at times apocalyptic worldview have repeatedly combed over a speech that Mr. Bannon, President Trump’s ideological guru, made in 2014 to a Vatican conference....... a passing reference by Mr. Bannon to an esoteric Italian philosopher has gone little noticed, except perhaps by scholars and followers of the deeply taboo, Nazi-affiliated thinker, Julius Evola....Evola, who died in 1974, ... became a darling of Italian Fascists, and Italy’s post-Fascist terrorists of the 1960s and 1970s looked to him as a spiritual and intellectual godfather....