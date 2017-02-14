Republicans have invented a delusional storyline about protests around the country - Salon.com

The notion of paid protesters, activists from the far left is "an article of faith" among right wing commentators

If those who do not remember history are doomed to repeat it, those who conveniently forget recent history are just digging their own graves.

Just to be clear, we’re not talking about the troubling parallel between Trump’s executive order banning refugees and visa applicants from seven Muslim-majority countries and the U.S.’s reluctance to admit Jewish refugees during the Holocaust, although it applies there too. At least, not directly. No, those forgetting recent history are congressional Republicans. Fresh off their recent electoral success, they seem to think the rise of the Tea Party eight years ago was a one-off event, rather than a portent of what is to come in an age of political polarization.