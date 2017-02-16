New Trump Health Care Rule Would Hike Costs And Eliminate Middle-Class Tax Credits

All the terrible things Trump claims are true about the Affordable Care Act would become a reality under his new proposal.

The Affordable Care Act isn’t perfect, but a new Trump administration health care proposal would likely make the law’s harshest critics beg to have it back (if they ever get around to repealing it).

According to an analysis from the bipartisan Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP), a new rule proposed by the administration would lead to higher premiums and out-of-pocket expenses for millions of middle-income Americans.

It would also wreak havoc on the health insurance marketplace and reduce Americans’ access to tax credits that help so many afford their coverage.

More from the analysis: