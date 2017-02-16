Rep. Steve King Claims Trump's Russia Scandal is a 'CNN Narrative'

In 2012, eyeing Hillary Clinton, King did not need facts or a chronology of events. Now, with all eyes on Donald Trump, he positively demands them.

Republicans are showing their desperation to defend the Trump administration from growing evidence of possibly treasonous contact between the Trump team and Russian officials during the presidential campaign — while Russia was hacking our elections.

We saw Donald Trump’s reaction this morning, moving from blaming Hillary Clinton to the ridiculous charge that it is President Obama who was soft on Russia.

Now Rep. Steve King (R-IA), appearing on CNN’s New Day wants you to believe that all this mounting evidence of a Russian attempt to influence our elections is nothing but a “CNN narrative.”