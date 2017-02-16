Republicans Are Fundraising Off America's Healthcare Misery - EXPOSEDbyCMD

Why should anyone be surprised.

To the outside observer, it may look as if the Republican Party can’t decide what to do about repealing the Affordable Care Act (ACA). After voting to repeal the ACA more than 60 times in the House of Representatives, Republicans now hold both houses of Congress as well the presidency.

Repeal is in their grasp, and yet they seem paralyzed.

But that’s only true if you believe that a political party’s mission is to govern. If raising money is the GOP’s true goal, their paralysis suddenly begins to make more sense. While they debate the issue, the Center for Media and Democracy has uncovered documents that show that Republicans are raising a heck of a lot of money off America’s healthcare misery.

Most healthcare policy experts agree that the ACA has a number of structural problems. But there is also widespread agreement that it provides health coverage to approximately 20 million Americans who would otherwise not have it.

Public health professors Steffie Woolhandler and David Himmelstein are nonpartisan observers who are longtime proponents of a single-payer system and critics of the ACA. Their recent study concluded that nearly 44,000 Americans will die each year if the ACA is repealed.

You might think that an issue involving matters of life and death, as well as Americans’ health and financial security, would be addressed with the utmost gravity and objectivity by one of our country’s two major political parties.

If so, then you don’t know the current leadership of the GOP.