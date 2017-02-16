Radical Christianity: Why We Cannot Afford Political Correctness

A consistent theme in Donald Trump’s presidential campaign was his defiance of political correctness. Trump’s willingness to explicitly call out “radical Islam” was seen as a prime manifestation of his refusal to be politically correct.

Critics of Islam dismiss the assertions that ISIS and Al-Qaeda are not representative of Islam but instead are perversions of the faith. Such discourse they believe is saturated in “political correctness. “ They argue that ISIS’s action must be the result of Islam; after all, ISIS uses Islam in its very name and appropriates Islamic imagery.

So, in their eyes, it must be obvious that Islam is responsible for ISIS and the refusal to acknowledge this they argue is attributed to political correctness Let’s take this flawed pattern of reasoning to its logical conclusion and apply it to White Christendom.