Trump Calls Press 'Dishonest,' Then Utters Falsehoods of His Own

WASHINGTON — President Trump took aim at reporters on Thursday for more than an hour at an impromptu White House news conference.

“The press has become so dishonest,” he said, and not talking about it would be “doing a tremendous disservice to the American people.” He added that the “level of dishonesty is out of control.”

In accusing the news media, though, Mr. Trump uttered several falsehoods of his own. Here is a list of some of the most important.

‘It was the biggest Electoral College win since Ronald Reagan.’

Mr. Trump won 306 Electoral College votes (and ended up with 304 officially), well above the threshold needed to secure the presidency but well behind several of his most recent predecessors. President Barack Obama won 332 Electoral College votes in 2012 and 365 four years earlier. President Bill Clinton received 370 Electoral College votes in 1992 and 379 in 1996. And President George Bush won 426 Electoral College votes in 1988.