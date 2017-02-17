Trump's Approval Rating Dips Into The 30s As The White House Drowns In Scandal

The Pew Research Center poll never showed Barack Obama's approval rating dropping this low.

As Donald Trump’s White House continues to crumble under the weight of scandal and incompetence, the new president’s approval rating has fallen into the 30s.

According to a new Pew Research Center poll, a dismal 39 percent of Americans believe Trump is doing a good job, while an astonishing 56 percent disapprove of his performance.

Here’s how Trump’s disapproval number stacks up to recent presidents (Spoiler alert: It’s devastating for the new president):