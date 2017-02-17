Opinion: Republicans Are Colluding With Trump To Conceal His Corruption

Republicans know what collusion means, but they must consider Donald Trump much more than a family member because they conspired to help him conceal his corruption by aiding his attempt at keeping his tax returns out of the public’s eye.

*The following is an opinion column by R Muse*

Most people would go out of their way to help a close friend or family member, but it is likely they would stop short of helping their friend of family member cover up a crime or malfeasance, in whatever form it may take. There is a term, collusion, that means secret or illegal cooperation or a conspiracy entered into for the sole purpose of either cheating or deceiving others, or to cover up a crime.

Republicans know what collusion means, but they must consider Donald Trump much more than a family member because they conspired to help him conceal his corruption by aiding his attempt at keeping his tax returns out of the public’s eye. That is the same public, by the way, of which 74 percent want to see exactly what kind of, and how expansive, the corruption including ties to Russia is hidden in Trump’s tax documents.