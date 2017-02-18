Newsvine

Trump's Crazy Presser Has Left Smart People Grasping for Words to Describe it

"Reminder: the same jerks who call liberals "snowflakes" elected the whiniest petulant motherf*cker in the entire history of the presidency"

Sopan Deb said of Trump’s crazy press conference yesterday, “Thoughts and prayers to anyone who has to pick a headline from this presser,” and when was the last time the press has had to say something like this about a presidential press conference?

It was inevitable, perhaps, when it is Donald Trump itching to prove his White House is not in chaos by using a completely chaotic press conference to prove it. A calm, orderly display would have been much more surprising, if far less embarrassing.

Our own Jason Easley offered a succinct description of what we all saw: “Trump Has A Mental Collapse At Press Conference As He Blames The Media For His Failures.” And Trump fact-checker Daniel Dale of the Toronto Star gave his paper a thumb’s up for their effort:

