Trump Refers To Mar-A-Lago As "Southern White House" — A Term For The White House Of The Confederacy - The New Civil Rights Movement

President Donald Trump on Saturday referred to his Mar-a-Lago resort as "The Southern White House."

Previously, Trump has referred to Mar-a-Lago as "the winter White House."

Of course, both terms are an abomination since Mar-A-Lago is in fact a private club from which Trump benefits financially.

However, several Twitter users also noted that "the Southern White House" was among the terms used for the so-called White House of the Confederacy, in Richmond, Virginia.

"Built in 1818, it was the main executive residence of the sole President of the Confederate States of America, Jefferson Davis, from August 1861 until April 1865," according to Wikipedia. "It was viewed as the Confederate States counterpart to the White House in Washington, D.C."