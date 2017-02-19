Newsvine

Don Overton

About A fool will be trying to make the Oval Office a throne room Articles: 93 Seeds: 3882 Comments: 29886 Since: Mar 2011

Republicans Push a Corporate Tax Plan That Could Cost Americans a Bundle -Truthdig

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Don Overton View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTruthdig
Seeded on Sun Feb 19, 2017 11:41 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

As usual republicans have no business deciding anything to do with economics.

 

Watch your wallets. Republicans are pushing a new corporate tax plan that will end up costing most of you a bundle. Here’s what you should know about the so-called “border adjustment tax.” 

The U.S. imports about $2.7 trillion worth of goods a year. Many imports are cheap because labor costs are much lower in places like Southeast Asia.

Our current tax code taxes corporations on their profits. So, for example, when Wal-Mart buys t-shirts from Vietnam for $10 and sells them for $13, Wal-Mart is only taxed on that $3 of profit.

But under the new Republican tax plan, Wal-Mart would be taxed on the full price of imported items, so in this case the full $13 sale price of that t-shirt. As a result of this tax, Wall Street analysts expect retail prices in the U.S. to rise as much as 15 percent.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor