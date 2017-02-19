White House tells CNN they're upset with 2 contributors. They're both people of color.

The story broke on the same day Trump claimed to be “the least racist person.”

During a recent meeting, White House Senior Adviser and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner told an executive from Time Warner Inc., the parent company of CNN, that the Trump administration is upset with the network’s critical coverage of Trump, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The WSJ, citing “a White House official and other people familiar with the matter,” reports Kushner told the executive — Gary Ginsberg, executive vice president of corporate marketing and communications for Time Warner — that the Trump administration is particularly upset with two CNN contributors, both of whom happen to be people of color.

“Mr. Kushner has taken issue with specific CNN contributors including Van Jones, a Democrat who served in the Obama criticized Mr. Trump in harsh terms, the people familiar with the matter said,” the WSJ reports.

Both Navarro and Jones responded to the report on Twitter: