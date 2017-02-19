Donald Trump Has Pulled an Epic Bait-and-Switch | The Nation

Putting a Goldman Sachs alum in charge of the Treasury Department proves the Big Lie.

resident Donald Trump lies. He lies about the size of his inaugural crowd, about millions of supposedly fraudulent votes, the number of jobs he “saved” at Carrier, terrorist incidents that supposedly go underreported, the crime rate, and other things too numerous to catalog here.

Compared to Donald Trump’s big lie, however, these are mere peccadilloes. As Stephen Mnuchin’s confirmation as Treasury secretary confirms, the big lie is Trump’s campaign promise to clean out the “corrupt political establishment” and “to put the American people back in charge.”

Consider Trump’s final ad of the 2016 campaign. As the camera cut from Washington, to bags of money, to Wall Street, to Hillary Clinton to Goldman Sachs president Lloyd Blankfein, Trump indicted the “global power structure” that “brought the destruction of our factories and our jobs,” that “robbed our working class, stripped our country of its wealth” and “put that money in the pockets of a handful of large corporations and political entities.” He pledged that he would replace the “failed and corrupt political establishment with a “ new government controlled by you the American people.”