Hypocrisy Meter Off The Charts As Trump Has Golfed 6 Times Since Taking Office

Perhaps the new president should finish reading his job description instead of jetting off to Florida every weekend.

After repeatedly criticizing Barack Obama for his golfing habits, the hypocrisy meter is flying off the charts as Donald Trump has visited his golf course half a dozen times in the span of a single month in office.

For some reason, though, Trump’s team won’t admit that he’s actually golfing when he drops by his Sunshine State courses.

According to a new report from CNN, “[Trump’s] aides are trying to obscure whether Trump is actually golfing during the visits.”

Goodness, I can’t imagine why.

Could it have anything to do with the fact that Trump spent an entire campaign season waging attacks – like this one – on his predecessor?