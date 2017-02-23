The White House Demands That You Applaud Trump For Taking Away Your Health Care

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told the American people that they should be applauding President Trump for taking away their health care and replacing it with nothing.

During his daily briefing with reporters, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said, “I think the idea that we have to remember is that the American people got sold the Affordable Care Act. It’s neither affordable nor accessible. They’re losing their coverage and premiums are spiking, and so if people are truly worried about losing their coverage, they should be applauding the President’s action for wanting to make sure that we put a system in place that does what they were promised a while back, and that’s what I think has been missing from this dialogue.”

Spicer also claimed that there is a blurring of the facts and that some of the people protesting weren’t “on Obamacare.” They are on Medicare, Medicaid, or employer-based health coverage.