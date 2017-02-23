Donald Trump’s first month has produced a big bowl of nothing.

Looking forward from Donald Trump’s inauguration last month, both allies and opponents expected a sprint of action from the president and an emboldened Republican Party. All the parts were there: GOP majorities in both chambers of Congress, an ambitious House Speaker in the form of Paul Ryan, and an energized conservative movement eager to undo the Obama presidency. It was just a matter of time before Trump would make his mark on American governance.

JAMELLE BOUIE

We’re now one month into the Trump administration. His advisers and surrogates say he’s been exactly as promised: “A man of action and impact” who has upturned the status quo. And he has made a splash, of sorts, with a series of aggressive (and poorly conceived) executive orders that aim state power at Muslims, refugees, and immigrants. The most infamous of the orders, the travel ban, sparked mass resistance from opponents of Trump, across politics and civil society, immediately embroiling the White House in scandal and controversy. To that, add the firestorm over now-former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who resigned his position following revelations that he lied to Vice President Mike Pence about post-election conversations with Russian officials.