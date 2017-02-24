CPAC 2017: Hypocrites on Parade | Religion Dispatches

The annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) officially began Wednesday, housed at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Maryland, just across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C. While the American Conservative Union’s annual gathering has long served as a veritable who’s-who of far-right conservative movements, this year’s guest list is particularly star-studded, with nearly a dozen speakers from across the Trump administration scheduled to appear. Vice President Mike Pence will address the crowd tonight, and President Donald Trump will take the stage Friday morning, reportedly to “say appreciation and to drive this movement forward,” according to White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

So then perhaps it’s fitting that the first full day of CPAC speakers channeled the president’s rhetorical style, rapidly firing off half-truths and bold-faced lies that reframe core American principles into a format that’s convenient for “the most conservative cabinet in decades,” as Texas Sen. Ted Cruz called the current administration.

Playing fast and loose with objective facts has long been a norm for modern American politicians, but in the wake of Trump’s electoral victory—and his campaign built on fear, misogyny, racism, and xenophobia—the use of “alt-facts” seems to be spreading like a dangerous virus for which our culture has not yet developed a vaccine. Read on for some of the most egregious untruths told to CPAC attendees today, complete with accurate information to contradict the claims made in the videos below.