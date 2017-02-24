Before Trump Was a Racist Commander-in-Chief, He Was a Racist Real Estate Executive - In These Times

Newly released files from the FBI’s investigation into Trump’s company document pervasive discrimination against people of color.

This week the FBI released to the public nearly 400 pages of documents associated with the bureau’s 1970s investigation of racial discrimination in the Trump family’s real estate company, Trump Management, Incorporated. Donald Trump was at the time the president of the company, while his father Fred Trump was chairman.

While related documents had already been obtained and reported on by the Washington Post and other outlets via the Freedom of Information Act, this new release is significant because it provides the public immediate access to material from the investigation. The documents offer an unmediated view into Trump’s long record of racism, a personal history that sheds light on a watershed moment in civil rights history.