Newsvine

Don Overton

About A fool will be trying to make the Oval Office a throne room Articles: 93 Seeds: 3898 Comments: 29988 Since: Mar 2011

Mizue Aizeki on Criminalizing Immigrants | FAIR

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Don Overton View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONFairness & Accuracy In Reporting
Seeded on Fri Feb 24, 2017 10:25 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

This week on CounterSpin: Early morning deportation raids are stoking fear in immigrant communities, pulling parents from children and shipping people who’ve lived in the US for decades to places they don’t remember. Donald Trump talks about rounding up “drug lords” and murderers, but not only is that not who is being targeted, recently released executive orders expand the category of “criminal alien” to any immigrant who has been accused of a crime, or who someone thinks may have committed one.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor