Sean Spicer Lied: Only Contact Trump Had With Standing Rock Sioux is Armed Invasion

When Sean Spicer claimed yesterday at his press conference that the Trump administration has been “constantly” in contact with the Standing Rock Sioux tribe it was a lie.

Tribal Chairman David Archambault II released a statement saying, “Spicer claimed that the Trump administration has been ‘constantly’ in contact with our tribe. That claim is absolutely false.”

In fact, the photo above most accurately describes the only level of contact the Trump administration has had with the Standing Rock Sioux and reminiscent of a very dark period in American history.

Here is Spicer’s lie from the press conference: