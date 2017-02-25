Newsvine

Don Overton

About A fool will be trying to make the Oval Office a throne room Articles: 93 Seeds: 3898 Comments: 29988 Since: Mar 2011

Sean Spicer Lied: Only Contact Trump Had With Standing Rock Sioux is Armed Invasion

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Don Overton View Original Article: politicususa.com
Seeded on Sat Feb 25, 2017 5:52 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

When Sean Spicer claimed yesterday at his press conference that the Trump administration has been “constantly” in contact with the Standing Rock Sioux tribe it was a lie.

Tribal Chairman David Archambault II released a statement saying, “Spicer claimed that the Trump administration has been ‘constantly’ in contact with our tribe. That claim is absolutely false.”

In fact, the photo above most accurately describes the only level of contact the Trump administration has had with the Standing Rock Sioux and reminiscent of a very dark period in American history.

Here is Spicer’s lie from the press conference:

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor