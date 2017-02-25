NPR Spins Trump's 'Restrained' Foreign Policy–Ignoring Threats, Bans and Escalation | FAIR

NPR’s institutional compulsion to find “both sides” of every topic ill-equips them to deal with the unique challenge of the Trump administration, as FAIR has noted previously—with NPR’s refusal to describe lies as “lies” (1/26/17) and its reliance on increasingly far-right think tanks to defend the far-right president (2/7/17). This problem is again on display in a piece by NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre (2/18/17) that dubiously describes Trump’s foreign policy approach as “restrained”: