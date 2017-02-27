Look at These Photos From Today's 'Massive' Pro-Trump Rallies Across the Nation - The New Civil Rights Movement

NCRM Has Scoured Twitter to Find Images of the Rallies – They Are Far From 'Massive'

In an "exclusive" article earlier this month the website from which President Donald Trump grabbed his Chief White House Strategist and several staffers promised there would be "massive" pro-Trump rallies across the nation today to support the Commander-in-Chief.

"Conservative grassroots leaders are planning a series of massive pro-President Donald Trump rallies nationwide, Breitbart News has learned exclusively," the site reported Feb. 8.

"On Feb. 27 and March 4, the rallies—dubbed the Spirit of America Rallies—will spring up nationwide in cities and towns across America."

Massive I tells ya, just massive