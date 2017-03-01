Trump Falsely Blames Obama For Doubling The National Debt In Address To Congress

Donald Trump falsely accused President Obama of doubling the national debt during his speech to Congress. Here are the facts.

Trump said, “In the last 8 years, the past Administration has put on more new debt than nearly all other Presidents combined.”

Here are the facts from the Committee For A Responsible Federal Budget:

Much of the debt increase was the result of laws and economic conditions in place before Obama took office rather than laws that passed under his presidency. The Congressional Budget Office’s first current law projections of the Obama presidency already projected debt held by the public would rise from $5.8 trillion to $9.1 trillion when Obama left office – and these projections didn’t incorporate the entire depth of the Great Recession, which reduced revenue and therefore further increased debt.



