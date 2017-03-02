Newsvine

Don Overton

About A fool will be trying to make the Oval Office a throne room Articles: 93 Seeds: 3906 Comments: 30063 Since: Mar 2011

Trump suggests Jews committing own hate crimes, while adviser blames it on Dems - AMERICAblog News

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Don Overton View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONAMERICAblog
Seeded on Thu Mar 2, 2017 1:02 AM
Discuss:

n an anti-Semitic double-whammy, Donald Trump and a top adviser today both appeared to downplay the significance of anti-Semitic hate crimes by blaming the crimes on Jews and Democrats.

First, Trump blamed the hate crimes on Jews.

Then adviser Anthony Scaramucci tweeted that perhaps Democrats were behind the crimes.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor