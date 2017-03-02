Trump's Bogus Immigration Claims Come Straight From Nativist Groups And Fringe Right-Wing Media

President Donald Trump spent part of his February 28 speech to Congress fearmongering about immigrants. His claims that today’s immigration system threatens jobs and lowers wages, drains government benefits, and makes communities less safe come straight from nativist groups and fringe right-wing media outlets that present distorted research as fact and discredit credible studies that undercut their anti-immigrant agenda.

Trump Claims Immigration System Harms Wages, Taxpayers, And Public Safety Trump: Current Immigration System “Depresses Wages” And “Puts Great Pressure On Taxpayers.” President Donald Trump focused a substantial part of his first speech to Congress on immigration, claiming that the current immigration system “depresses wages for our poorest workers” and “puts great pressure on taxpayers.” He also suggested that restrictions to immigration would “make our communities safer for everyone.” From provided text of the speech: