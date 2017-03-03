Sessions' Sermon On the Dangers of Legal Marijuana Is a Pack of Lies

Jeff Sessions told so many lies about non-existent dangers associated with legal recreational marijuana that it likely made his audience's heads spin.

It appears there are at least two requirements to serve in Donald Trump’s administration, and either one would result in immediate termination if there was anything normal about America’s new and “great” government. Obviously one of the primary requirements is lying, often times just for the sake of lying or to make up “facts” to either support some kind of untoward action like taking something away from Americans or to justify imposing a religious edict. The other requirement is having a connection, likely a financial connection, to Russia; more on that in another column particularly after revelations that Sessions fulfilled the Russian connection requirement.

What makes lying to impose a religious-based edict particularly egregious in this particular instance is that the specific lie is meant to sate Republicans other need; making Americans suffer. It is true Republicans seemingly revel in making people suffer, but especially Americans who are already suffering ill-health whether it is an infirmity or debilitating injury. On Tuesday when Trump’s religious attorney general and head of the Department of Justice, ‘Sermon’ Sessions, stood in front of several state attorneys general to fear monger about the non-existent dangers of legal marijuana, he told so many easily disproved lies that even a Trump-era journalist was taken aback.