Rachel Maddow Uses Leaked Document To Expose Trump's Muslim Ban As Total BS

Rachel Maddow obtained a leaked DHS document that revealed that entire rationale behind President Trump’s Muslim ban is untrue BS.

Maddow said, “It tells us that the national security justification for the whole ban is, the setting up for extreme vetting is bull pucky in national security terms. There’s nothing they can set up at the border to tell you years down the road who might become a completely different and radical and violent person years from now because they haven’t been radicalized yet. So this tells us substantively, in terms of the substance of the matter, that the intelligence community thinks the Muslim ban is nuts. The intelligence community on national security grounds thinks the Muslim ban and the whole justification for it cuckoo.”