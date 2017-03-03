Private Email Account Mike Pence Used As Indiana Governor Was Hacked Last Year

Mike Pence’s private email account, which he regularly used in his work as governor of Indiana, was hacked last year, according to a new report published by The Indianapolis Star.

The account that was breached was frequently used by then-Gov. Pence to “conduct public business” which included “discussing sensitive matters and homeland security issues.”

More from the report:

Emails released to The Indianapolis Star in response to a public records request show Pence communicated via his personal AOL account with top advisers on topics ranging from security gates at the governor’s residence to the state’s response to terror attacks across the globe. In one email, Pence’s top state homeland security adviser relayed an update from the FBI regarding the arrests of several men on federal terror-related charges.

Cybersecurity experts say the emails raise concerns about whether such sensitive information was adequately protected from hackers, given that personal accounts like Pence’s are typically less secure than government email accounts. In fact, Pence’s personal account was hacked last summer.