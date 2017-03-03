Here's The Kill Shot On The GOP Argument That Sessions Met with Russians Like All Senators

Republicans are trying to advance the argument that Sessions was just doing his job when he met with the Russian ambassador twice during 2016, but it turns out he was the only member of the 2016 Armed Services Committee to do so.

Adam Entous, who broke the story about Sessions’s meeting with the ambassador as part of the Washington Post’s national security team, just put the kill shot in the Republican talking point that Sessions was just doing his job when he met twice with the Russian ambassador.

The team “reached out to all 26 members of the 2016 Armed Services Committee to see who met with Russian envoy Kislyak in 2016. Sessions was the only one.”