Donald Trump shouldn't have tweeted his morning missives to paranoia, as he has announced to the world that he is being spied on and the news won't be good. While he was trying to cast aspersions on former President Obama, Trump managed to cut off his nose to spite his face because he focused attention on why the government would be spying on him.
A Tweet May Get Trump Impeached As President Declassified FISA Warrant On His Own People
Seeded on Sun Mar 5, 2017 6:07 AM
