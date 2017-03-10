Chris Cuomo Shows Off The 'Sean Spicer Logic Chart'? | Crooks and Liars

It's hilarious, even when there was no Melissa McCarthy skit to go along with it.
When on-air cable news talent can't stop laughing at a White House staffer, you know there's a problem. Chris Cuomo and Alisyn Camerota are paid to "cover" Sean Spicer's pressers. And at this point the events are such a joke that Cuomo just takes Sharpie Pen to paper and draws a chart.
