Newsvine

Don Overton

About A fool will be trying to make the Oval Office a throne room Articles: 93 Seeds: 3925 Comments: 30171 Since: Mar 2011

Chris Cuomo Shows Off The 'Sean Spicer Logic Chart'? | Crooks and Liars

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Don Overton View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCrooks and Liars
Seeded on Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:38 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

It's hilarious, even when there was no Melissa McCarthy skit to go along with it.

When on-air cable news talent can't stop laughing at a White House staffer, you know there's a problem. Chris Cuomo and Alisyn Camerota are paid to "cover" Sean Spicer's pressers. And at this point the events are such a joke that Cuomo just takes Sharpie Pen to paper and draws a chart.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor