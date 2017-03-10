'Corrosive to Democracy': ACLU Files Ethics Complaint Against Jeff Sessions | Common Dreams

'False testimony made under oath is one of the most serious ethical offenses a lawyer can make'

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed an ethics complaint against Attorney General Jeff Sessions late Thursday, asking the Alabama State Bar to investigate a potential rules violation after the former senator was revealed to have lied to Congress during his confirmation testimony.

"False testimony made under oath is one of the most serious ethical offenses a lawyer can make and one any state bar should investigate vigorously," said ACLU national political director Faiz Shakir. "Alabamians and Americans from all walks of life should be assured that the organizations responsible for regulating lawyers in their state take ethical violations seriously—no matter how powerful that lawyer may be."