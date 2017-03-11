Newsvine

Trump Kicks Reporters Out Of White House Photo Op For Asking Questions

President Trump’s security chief kicked reporters out of a White House photo op because they tried to do their jobs and ask the President questions.

You can hear the reporters beginning to ask questions at the end of Trump’s statement:

