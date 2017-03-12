AARP Policy Director Criticizes Republican Health Care Plan : NPR

NPR's Robert Siegel talks to David Certner, legislative policy director for the AARP, about the House Republicans' heath care reform proposal.

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

The AARP has come out against the House Republican health care plan. The group says it represents Americans 50 and older and claims 38 million members. I should acknowledge that I'm technically one of those 38 million, having received an AARP card in the mail. David Certner is the AARP's director of legislative policy. Welcome to the program.