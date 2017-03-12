Newsvine

Don Overton

About A fool will be trying to make the Oval Office a throne room Articles: 93 Seeds: 3929 Comments: 30205 Since: Mar 2011

Affordable Care Act Architect On The New Republican Plan : NPR

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Don Overton View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNPR
Seeded on Sun Mar 12, 2017 12:27 PM
Discuss:

A difficult part of implementing a new health care law is providing health insurance to the sick and underserved. Steve Inskeep talks with MIT economist and Obamacare architect Jonathan Gruber.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

We've reached an architect of the Affordable Care Act, the health insurance law that Republicans now want to replace. Jonathan Gruber is his name. He's an economist at MIT. And before Obamacare, he helped to design a similar Massachusetts health insurance plan championed by Republican Mitt Romney. Mr. Gruber, welcome to the program.

JONATHAN GRUBER: Good to be here, Steve.

INSKEEP: So some people have derided actually on the right the Republican replacement as Obamacare light. How close is it to Obamacare?

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor