Affordable Care Act Architect On The New Republican Plan : NPR

A difficult part of implementing a new health care law is providing health insurance to the sick and underserved. Steve Inskeep talks with MIT economist and Obamacare architect Jonathan Gruber.

We've reached an architect of the Affordable Care Act, the health insurance law that Republicans now want to replace. Jonathan Gruber is his name. He's an economist at MIT. And before Obamacare, he helped to design a similar Massachusetts health insurance plan championed by Republican Mitt Romney. Mr. Gruber, welcome to the program.

JONATHAN GRUBER: Good to be here, Steve.

INSKEEP: So some people have derided actually on the right the Republican replacement as Obamacare light. How close is it to Obamacare?