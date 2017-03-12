The Many Scandals of Donald Trump: A Cheat Sheet - The Atlantic

ethics be damned, values be damned, religion be damned, the Constitution be damned

One of the women who accused Trump of sexual misconduct has sued him for defamation after he labeled her claims false.

Donald Trump is now president and not just a private citizen, but that doesn’t mean he’s free of the controversies that dogged him in his former life.

Last week, a few days before Trump’s inauguration, former Apprentice contestant Summer Zervos sued him in New York state, accusing the president of defamation. Zervos, who’s represented by the famous lawyer Gloria Allred, was one of the several women who accused Trump of sexual assault or misconduct prior to the election. She claims that he kissed her and pressed his genitals against her non-consensually. Trump denied those claims, saying all of the women who had accused him had made their stories up. So Zervos sued him for defamation.