Newsvine

Don Overton

About A fool will be trying to make the Oval Office a throne room Articles: 93 Seeds: 3934 Comments: 30230 Since: Mar 2011

Trumpcare Is Toxic And Everyone Knows It: Even The White House And Republicans in Congress

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Don Overton View Original Article: politicususa.com
Seeded on Mon Mar 13, 2017 7:12 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

One does not need to be a Nobel Prize winning economist like Paul Krugman to see the achievements of Obamacare and the deathly dangers of Trumpcare.

What’s in a name? A lot, apparently. President Barack Obama embraced the Republican moniker Obamacare for his signature healthcare legislation, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, turning this slight against him into a positive statement about him: Obama cares. And indeed, he did and still does. Though this naming has not been without its challenges, namely that until very recently over one-third of Americans believed that Obamacare and the Affordable Care Act were different things.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor