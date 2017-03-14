Trump Is Deporting Thousands Of Veterans And Only Democrats Are Trying To Stop Him

What Trump is doing is wrong. What’s even worse is that House Republicans are too afraid to stand up to their president.

A freshman Democratic congressman is looking for Republican colleagues who will step up and help the thousands of veterans that President Donald Trump has deported.

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) is looking for Republicans in the House who will help him co-author legislation to help the thousands of American veterans that Donald Trump has deported.

Rep. Gonzalez told the Rio Grande Guardian:/“I am looking for a Republican colleague to join me in this effort. It is the most American thing to do. To take of our veterans who fought for us. Many were highly decorated veterans that were in Afghanistan and Iraq. Many of them came hope with high levels of PTSD. We didn’t offer them the mental healthcare they needed to transition them back into society,” Gonzalez said.