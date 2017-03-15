The Array of Conflicts of Interest Facing the Trump Presidency

Donald J. Trump’s global business empire will create an unprecedented number of conflicts of interest for a United States president, experts in legal ethics say.

Mr. Trump has said he will separate himself from his company before taking the oath of office, but he has not offered any details on how.

Ethics experts warn that if Mr. Trump puts his children in control of operations but continues to own the company, he will remain vulnerable to charges that his actions as president are guided by personal financial interests.

Here are some examples of the potential conflicts: