Trump Goes To Friendly Territory For Campaign Rally And Can't Even Fill The Room

While Trump and his supporters are blaming the crowd shortage on tight security measures, forcing many to remain outside the arena during his speech, there likely weren’t enough waiting outside to make up for multiple sections of empty seats in the auditorium’s upper level.

To make matters worse, the venue Trump spoke at was small relative to some of his past campaign events, with a maximum capacity of just 9,700. In the past, he bragged about filling larger stadiums – as president, he can’t even fill much smaller locations.

When it comes to the substance of Trump’s speech, there wasn’t much. It was essentially indistinguishable from those he delivered during the campaign, but unlike many of his rambling campaign speeches, he was able to stick largely to the same, boring script given to him by his handlers.