RELEASE: New Numbers in CAP State-by-State Analysis Show Skyrocketing Financial Impact of AHCA

Premiums in Alaska would rise by more than $32,000 in 2020

A new report by the Center for American Progress and independent experts debunks the House majority’s claims of lower long-term costs under the health care bill backed by President Donald Trump. The study, which uses the Congressional Budget Office’s, or CBO’s, projections of premiums, reveals staggering costs and financial risks to Americans in every state. The House bill would hit Alaska the hardest, followed by North Carolina, Oklahoma, Arizona, Wyoming, Nebraska, West Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, and Montana.

The report estimates of cost increases for enrollees in each state 2020 and 2026. CAP’s breakdown shows that the House bill would increase costs for the average enrollee by $3,174 in 2020, when the new program would go into effect. The impact would be particularly severe for older individuals age 55 to 64, whose costs would increase by $8,329. Individuals with income below 250 percent of poverty would see their costs increase by $4,815.