'Belligerent,' 'Rude,' 'Damn Frustrating': Dems Slam Meeting With DHS Chief | Common Dreams

Closed-door meeting with John Kelly appears to go nowhere after Homeland Security chief spends an hour 'literally talking in circles'

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly reportedly told House Democrats on Friday that he was "the best thing to happen" to undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, in a closed-door meeting that lawmakers described as "damn frustrating" and "belligerent."

The meeting was called to get information on the Trump administration's deportation policies after a number of Democratic lawmakers were kicked out of a meeting with immigration officials last month, but party leaders told Politico on Friday that Kelly showed up without answers to dozens of letters Democrats have been mailing to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which the agency has also ignored.

"To not even get a response," said House Democratic Caucus Vice Chair Linda Sánchez (Calif.), "we feel like we are sending letters into a black hole."