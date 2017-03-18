The Age Tax Is Trumpcare's Dirty Little Secret That Republicans Don't Want You To Know

There is a secret tax in the Republican health care bill that GOP supporters are trying to keep hidden. Older Americans are going to pay an increasing in premiums that amounts to a 20%-25% tax on their health insurance.Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) released a 50 state report detailing the impact of Trumpcare on older Americans.

According to Sen. Casey, “Under the Republican plan, by 2026, the average premium in the nongroup or individual market for someone age 64 will be 20 to 25 percent higher than it would be under current law. In Pennsylvania, the “age tax” will raise premiums for a 60 year old earning $40,000 by $2,300 annually. And, that same 60 year old will lose out on $4,000 in tax credits.”

The Republican health care bill assumes that older Americans will do one of two things. They will either buy a more expensive insurance policy that offers less coverage, or they will not have health insurance.