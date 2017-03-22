Opinion: Swindler Trump Is Using the White House to Rip Off Taxpayers 

Trump is personally profiting from every golf excursion, every luncheon date and his family’s business trips. Americans are pouring their tax dollars directly into the Trump organization.

Now that America’s intelligence community has finally revealed it is “officially” investigating the corruption plaguing Trump’s administration for what can arguably be called collusion to commit espionage against the United States of America, the Trump is probably wishing he could flee and hide out at one of his high-priced resort properties. It is what he tends to spend his weekends doing and there is a reason that warrants a deeper, more comprehensive investigation into the corrupt “businessman’s” gross conflicts of interest.

It is noteworthy to state right now that there is nothing whatsoever wrong with a White House occupant spending taxpayer money to fly out for a weekend getaway, even if it is every weekend and even if they were overly critical of the previous administration’s occasional trips. However, in Donald Trump’s case he is personally profiting with every golfing excursion, every luncheon date and his family’s business trips and the taxpayers are pouring their tax dollars directly into the Trump organization’s treasury; a treasury fully owned and controlled by Donald Trump.