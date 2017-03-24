Russia Scandal Causes Roger Stone to Freak Out and Threaten Spankings

Roger Stone sent a freaked out letter to CNN's Jake Tapper this Thursday morning that includes calling Democratic Ranking Intel Member Adam Schiff a "p*ssy" and threatened to spank his accusers like children.

Donald Trump champion Roger Stone (he of the constant twitter meltdowns and threats to pretty much anyone who dares to challenge him) is not pleased at all with the mounting Russia collusion evidence that could well implicate him in the biggest treason plot in US history.

It was revealed on Monday that Stone was under investigation for colluding with the Russian government for the purpose of getting Donald Trump elected, and by Thursday his freakout had reached full on Stone style hysteria.